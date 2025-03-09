Allende Strikes as 10-Man Inter Miami CF Defeats Charlotte FC at Chase Stadium
March 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF (2W-0L-1D, 7 points) earned a 1-0 win over Charlotte FC this Sunday afternoon in 2025 MLS regular season action. A fabulous strike by attacker Tadeo Allende and a stellar defensive display helped the team claim the three points at Chase Stadium.
Lineup Notes
Inter Miami took the pitch with Óscar Ustari in goal; Gonzalo Luján, Noah Allen, Tomás Avilés and Jordi Alba formed a back line of four; Benjamin Cremaschi, captain Sergio Busquets and Yannick Bright started in midfield; Telasco Segovia, Luis Suárez and Allende led the team in attack.
Match Action
The first 45 minutes presented a close matchup with few opportunities in attack for both sides.
In the 38th minute, goalkeeper Ustari was shown a red card and Inter Miami was forced to carry on the remainder of the fixture playing a man down. Shortly after, in the 41st minute, recently signed goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo replaced Cremaschi to mark his official Inter Miami and MLS debut.
Subsequently, Inter Miami found the breakthrough goal in the 46th minute through Allende as the second half started. A great play in combination between the Argentine attacker and Suárez concluded with a ball from Suárez for Allende to break into the box. Allende then masterfully chested the ball down before beating the keeper with a tidy right-footed finish to the far post. The goal was Allende's second this regular season, who has now scored in the team's last four matches across all competitions, while the assist was the third for Suárez this MLS campaign. Additionally, Suárez has now assisted Allende in the past two consecutive regular season games.
A solid defensive display then saw Inter Miami's 1-0 lead remain unchanged until the final whistle for the team to claim all three points at home.
Next Match
Next, Inter Miami will carry on with 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup action visiting Cavalier FC for the second leg in the series between the sides in the Round of 16 this upcoming Thursday, March 13 at National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica at 8 p.m. ET.
Stats
Possession:
MIA - 47.4%
CLT - 52.6%
Shots:
MIA - 4
CLT - 9
Saves:
MIA - 0
CLT - 1
Corners:
MIA - 2
CLT - 13
Fouls:
MIA - 10
CLT - 12
