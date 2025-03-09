Chicago Fire FC Earns 3-1 Road Win Over FC Dallas

March 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Frisco, Texas - Chicago Fire FC (1-1-1, 4 points) defeated FC Dallas (1-1-1, 4 points) 3-1 on Saturday night at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Hugo Cuypers tallied his third goal of the season, while defender Andrew Gutman scored his first of the year. Making his Major League Soccer debut, defender Leonardo Barroso also scored his first goal only six minutes after coming onto the field as a substitute.

With cold, rainy conditions in Frisco, neither team could find the goal easily to open the match. Cuypers nearly found one in the ninth minute, finding himself on a one-on-one opportunity against Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes after Brian Gutiérrez toed a through ball to him. But the chance was flagged for offside, as was Dallas forward Peter Musa's chance in the 13th, when he chested a pass and volleyed it home from an offside position.

Dallas broke the deadlock in the 58th minute. A long ball from Anderson Julio was chested down by Logan Farrington on the right wing, who tipped it past a charging Chris Brady. The ball rolled quickly on the slippery pitch, giving Dallas the lead in its home opener.

The Fire sought an equalizer as rain intensified, and they got it in the 82nd minute. Shortly after entering the match, Barroso played a short ball under pressure to Oregel, Jr., who found Cuypers on the wing. The Belgian forward played a ball across goal that found Gutman closing on the far post. The left back struck with his right while running full speed, tying the match as Dallas was beginning to settle in.

Chicago wasted little time to double down. Only two minutes later, Brian Gutiérrez found an opportunity to shoot outside the box, blasting a shot that Paes spilled into the path of Barroso. The Portuguese defender did not hesitate and volleyed a ball into the top of the goal to give the Fire the lead.

The Men in Red kept pushing forward, eventually finding an open Cuypers on the left once more. As the forward dribbled through the left side of the box, he was tripped, giving him a penalty kick that he struck well for his third goal of the season and third of the match for his side.

The home side fought back, earning a penalty kick of their own off a handball in the Fire box in stoppage time. Seeking his third goal of the season, Musa hit a strong shot down the middle, but Brady kicked out to stop it and seal the deal for Chicago, retaining the Brimstone Cup for a third consecutive match against Dallas.

NEXT MATCH: Chicago will travel north of the border to face Eastern Conference rival Toronto FC on Saturday, March 15. First kick at BMO Field is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. CT and the match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English) and Que Buena 105.1 via the Uforia app (Spanish).

Notes:

Leonardo Barroso made his MLS debut Saturday night, checking into the match for Jonathan Dean in the 78th minute. The defender then scored his first goal with Chicago in the 84th minute, becoming the first Fire player to score in his MLS debut since Robert Berić did on March 1, 2020 against the Seattle Sounders.

Winger Omari Glasgow made the first MLS start of his career Saturday night, becoming only the third player born in Guyana to start a game in Major League Soccer. The winger played 78 minutes, nearly scoring a goal on his last touch of the match.

Goalkeeper Chris Brady recorded the first penalty save of his MLS career late in stoppage time, wrapping up a sterling four-save performance for Chicago.

One year after scoring three goals in his first 15 matches with Chicago, Hugo Cuypers has now matched that total in just three games in 2025. The forward played the full 90 minutes for the first time this year after making the MLS Team of the Matchday bench for Matchday 2.

Two weeks after recording his first assist of the season, defender Andrew Gutman added his first goal of the season, and second overall, for his hometown club. After playing a full 90 minutes on Saturday, he remains one of three Fire field players (along with Jonathan Bamba and Jack Elliott) to have played every minute of the 2025 season with the Club.

Box Score:

FC Dallas 1:3 Chicago Fire FC

Goals:

FCD - Farrington (1) (Julio 2) (WATCH) 57'

CHI - Gutman (1) (Cuypers 1) (WATCH) 82'

CHI - Barroso (1) (WATCH) 84'

CHI - Cuypers (3) (Penalty) (WATCH) 90+1'

Discipline:

CHI - Pineda (Yellow Card) 45+1'

CHI - Gutiérrez (Yellow Card) 71'

CHI - Barlow (Yellow Card) 88'

Chicago Fire FC: GK Brady, D Dean (Barroso, 78'), D Rogers, D Elliott, D Gutman, M Acosta (capt.) (Pineda, 31'), M Oregel, Jr. (Williams, 87'), M Gutiérrez, F Glasgow (Barlow, 78'), F Cuypers, F Bamba

Subs not used: GK Gal, D González, D Reynolds, D Cupps, M Osorio

FC Dallas: GK Paes, D Moore (Pedrinho, 89'), D Urhoghide, D Ibeagha, D Farfan, M Ramiro, M Acosta (capt.), M Lletget (Ntsabeleng, 85'), F Farrington (Delgado, 65'), F Musa, F Julio (Kamungo, 85')

Subs not used: GK Collodi, D Abubakar, D Newman, M Norris, F Chú

Stats Summary: DAL / CHI

Shots: 11 / 13

Shots on Goal: 6 / 7

Saves: 4 / 5

Passing Accuracy: 82.1% / 86.2%

Corners: 6 / 2

Fouls: 11 / 14

Offsides: 6 / 7

Possession: 46.3% / 53.7%

Attendance: 11,004

Referee: Sergii Demianchuk

Assistant Referees: Stefan Tanaka-Freundt, Justin Howard

Fourth Official: Brad Jenson

VAR: Timothy Ford

AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert

