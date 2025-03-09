Toronto FC Loan Five Players to Tfc II for MLS Next Pro Season Opener in Cincinnati
March 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Toronto FC News Release
Toronto FC announced today that the club has loaned goalkeeper Adisa De Rosario, defenders Kobe Franklin and Lazar Stefanovic, midfielder Nathaniel Edwards and forward Charlie Sharp to Toronto FC II. The Young Reds will take on FC Cincinnati 2 today, March 9, at NKU Soccer Stadium. Kick-off is set for 6:00 p.m. ET and will be available to stream at MLSNEXTPro.com.
TRANSACTION: Toronto FC loan Adisa De Rosario, Kobe Franklin, Lazar Stefanovic, Nathaniel Edwards and Charlie Sharp to Toronto FC II of MLS NEXT Pro.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 9, 2025
- Toronto FC Loan Five Players to Tfc II for MLS Next Pro Season Opener in Cincinnati - Toronto FC
- FC Cincinnati Debut New Formation, Dominate TFC in 2-0 Victory at Home - FC Cincinnati
- Whitecaps Blank Montreal, 2-0 - Club de Foot Montreal
- New York City FC Edges Orlando City SC, 2-1 - New York City FC
- San Diego FC Remains Unbeaten with 3-1 Win at Real Salt Lake - San Diego FC
- RSL Stumble at Home to Expansion San Diego - Real Salt Lake
- San Jose Incurs First Loss of Season; Quakes Continue Homestand Next Saturday vs. Colorado Rapids - San Jose Earthquakes
- Minnesota United Secures First Road Victory in 2025, Defeating San Jose Earthquakes 1-0 - Minnesota United FC
- Rapids Secure First Win of the Season, Defeat Austin FC 0-1 on the Road to Remain Unbeaten in MLS to Start 2025 - Colorado Rapids
- Whitecaps Blank Montreal, 2-0 - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Chicago Fire FC Earns 3-1 Road Win Over FC Dallas - Chicago Fire FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto FC Stories
- Toronto FC Loan Five Players to Tfc II for MLS Next Pro Season Opener in Cincinnati
- Toronto FC Sign Reid Fisher to MLS Short-Term Agreement
- City of Toronto and MLSE Announce Enhancements to BMO Field (Toronto Stadium), Setting the Stage for the FIFA World Cup 26™ and Beyond
- Toronto FC Sign Homegrown Defender Lazar Stefanovic
- Toronto FC Loan Defender Adam Pearlman to Halifax Wanderers FC