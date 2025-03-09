Toronto FC Loan Five Players to Tfc II for MLS Next Pro Season Opener in Cincinnati

March 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC News Release







Toronto FC announced today that the club has loaned goalkeeper Adisa De Rosario, defenders Kobe Franklin and Lazar Stefanovic, midfielder Nathaniel Edwards and forward Charlie Sharp to Toronto FC II. The Young Reds will take on FC Cincinnati 2 today, March 9, at NKU Soccer Stadium. Kick-off is set for 6:00 p.m. ET and will be available to stream at MLSNEXTPro.com.

TRANSACTION: Toronto FC loan Adisa De Rosario, Kobe Franklin, Lazar Stefanovic, Nathaniel Edwards and Charlie Sharp to Toronto FC II of MLS NEXT Pro.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.