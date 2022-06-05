La Crosse Swept by Mankato, Losing 5-0.

La Crosse ended their five-game homestand with a tough loss Saturday, falling to Mankato for the second night in a row. Pitcher Will Watson, a Canadian and West Virginia Mountaineer, got the start. His first few innings were scoreless, but ran into command issues in the third, walking the bases loaded resulting in a 2 RBI single by Nick Altermatt and a pass ball run by Nathan Ebersole.

The following inning, the MoonDogs loaded the bases once more, scoring two more runs on a fielder's choice and a sacrifice fly by Kai Roberts. Watson's night was concluded after tossing 3.1 innings, in which he allowed 4 runs with 5 walks and 3 strikeouts.

Newcomer Grady Gorgen, a Troy University commit, came in to pitch for the Loggers in relief. His debut was nothing short of stellar, eating up an ample 4.2 innings, in which he allowed no runs and struck out 7. The southpaw located his slider effectively, keeping it low in the zone and on the corners; a combination that proved troublesome for MoonDog hitters.

The opposing starter, Donovan Schultz, also had a brilliant outing. The Evansville product was flawless for 6.0 innings, giving up no runs on just 2 hits and 9 strikeouts. Jarrett Blunt, Thomas Bruss, and Tyson Neighbors constructed a joint effort to shut the door out of the pen. They each tossed a scoreless inning to finish off a struggling Loggers squad.

The Lumberman will travel to Rochester today to battle the Honkers. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:05pm at Mayo Field.

