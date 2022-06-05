Rockers Look to Snap Losing Streak against Mallards

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers take on the Madison Mallards for the first time this season Sunday, looking to end a five-game losing streak after winning on opening night on Monday.

The pregame concert performed by Mark Croft will start at 12:05 p.m. while, the first 500 kids to attend the game will receive a Youth Jersey Giveaway presented by Fleet Farm and WFRV Channel 5. Fans will also be able to play on the catch on the field postgame courtesy of Capital Credit Union.

After getting swept against the Wausau Woodchucks on Friday and Saturday, the Rockers come into this game with a 1-5 record while the Mallards are 3-3 and winners of their last game, which was a 7-4 win against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.

In the Rockers previous game, they fell 1-0 to Wausau after giving up the only run of the game in the top of the ninth.

Following an RBI groundout by the Woodchucks, the Rockers stranded two runners on base in the bottom half of the ninth following a strikeout as the Rockers were shutout for the second time this season.

As for Sunday's game, Green Bay will send out Chris Spry for the second time this season. The sophomore lefthander from Coffeyville Community College made his first appearance of the season on opening night against Wisconsin Rapids, pitching 2.1 innings and giving up one earned run while walking four and striking out one.

Spry started the game and pitched the first two and a third innings, despite not earning a decision in the game as the Rockers won the game 6-5.

The Mallards will start Dan Wright out of Iowa Western Community College. He last pitched on opening day for Madison against Lakeshore on Monday, pitching 5.1 innings and earning the win in his first career Mallards start.

Following this Sunday morning contest, the Rockers and Mallards will take on each other once again on Monday, for the second time in as many days. First pitch is set for 6:08 p.m. from Warner Park in Madison.

