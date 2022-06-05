Kingfish Offense Out-Hopped by Jackrabbits

June 5, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release







Kokomo, IN - The Kenosha Kingfish fell to the Kokomo Jackrabbits 8-6 on Wednesday night.

Kokomo got off to a quick start scoring two runs in the first inning courtesy of an Angel Galindez single that scored Jon Jon Gazdar and an Ethan Hagen single that plated Galindez.

The Jackrabbits added two more in the third to take a 4-0 lead before Kenosha responded with a four spot in the fourth. Drake Westcott singled to score Shane Lewis. A few batters later, Parker Stinson doubled to score Westcott and Nick Iannantone. Stinson scored when the next batter, Brady Counsell singled to tie the game at 4-4.

Kokomo replied with one in the fifth to reclaim the lead before Kenosha took their first lead of the game off of a Stinson RBI groundout and a Counsell single that scored Kevin Bushnell that made it 6-5.

In the bottom half, the Jackrabbits answered with a two-spot of their own before adding an insurance run in the seventh to take the lead and earn the victory on their home opener.

Andres De Leon got the win on the mound after coming in to relieve starter Reece Rodabaugh, who gave up four earned runs.

De Leon threw two innings conceding two runs. Tyler Horvath came on to earn the three-inning save.

Kenosha pitcher Robbie Dudzinski was credited with the loss after giving up four earned runs on four hits in 2.2 innings. Benedictine product came in to relieve starter Randon Dauman after Dauman went 2.2 innings conceding four runs.

Kenosha (2-1) will take on the Kokomo Jackrabbits (2-1) for the second of a two-game road trip tomorrow, June 2. The first pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. EST.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.