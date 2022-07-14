Kyle Pouncy Returns to Utah for Upcoming 2022-2023 Season

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies, proud affiliate of the 2022 Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche, have signed defenseman Kyle Pouncy for the upcoming 2022-2023 season.

Pouncy played in 45 games with the Grizzlies in the 2021-2022 season, scoring 3 goals and 4 assists. Pouncy also played some games at forward for Utah last season. His best month last season came in December 2021, where Kyle had 3 goals and 3 assists. Pouncy's first pro goal was at Tulsa on December 9, 2021, a game Utah won 4-3.

Pouncy played at Northland College from 2017-2020. Pouncy holds the all-time scoring record for points by a defenseman at Northland College. He also has pro experience with the ECHL's Wichita Thunder, the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears and the FPHL's Carolina Thunderbirds.

The 26 year old Pouncy is the 6th announced signing for the Grizzlies for the upcoming season. Pouncy joins defenseman James Shearer and forwards Tyler Penner, Dakota Raabe, Neil Robinson and Johnny Walker.

