Defenseman Musser Returns to the Admirals

July 14, 2022







Norfolk, Va - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Wolves, announced on Thursday afternoon that defenseman Carson Musser has signed a contract with the club for the 2022-23 season.

Musser, 25, becomes the second defenseman to sign with Norfolk for the upcoming season. Elijah Vilio became the first defenseman to sign on June 30.

The Grand Rapids, MI native signed his first professional contact with Norfolk on March 22 and quickly showed his defensive prowess on the blueline. Musser played in seven games with the Admirals and picked up his first professional point on April 2 against Jacksonville.

Musser (4), attempts to block a shot on South Carolina's Kevin Fitzgerald at Norfolk Scope in April 2023 | Photo: Paul Jensen

The 6-1, 195-pound defenseman completed his collegiate career in 2021-22 with Long Island University (NCAA). As a graduate student, Musser was an assistant captain for the Sharks and posted 11 points in 31 games (4g, 7a), along with 69 blocked shots which led all defensemen.

Prior to his season with Long Island, Musser played four years at Bowling Green State University (NCAA). In 104 games with the Falcons, he registered 19 points (2g, 17a) and had a +5 rating.

