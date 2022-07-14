Goaltender Charles Williams Returns for a Third Season in Jacksonville

July 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Charles Williams for the 2022-2023 season.

Williams, 30, returns for his third season in Jacksonville after posting 13 wins with a 2.66 goals-against average with the Icemen last season. Williams was exceptionally strong in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs after recording a 1.32 goals-against average with a 0.952 save percentage in four appearances. Williams also earned an AHL call-up last season making two appearances with the Rochester Americans.

During the 2020-2021 season, Williams was named the ECHL Goaltender of the Month for March of 2021. Williams has played in 67 regular season contests for the Icemen, which is the most appearances by a goaltender in club history.

The 5-11, 179-pound netminder has posted a 102-65-12 record, with eight shutouts, a 2.65 goals-against average, and a .909 save percentage in 180 career ECHL appearances split between the Icemen, Indy Fuel and the Manchester Monarchs.

The Detroit, Michigan resident played collegiately at Ferris State University from 2012-2016 before recording an impressive 21-7-5 record at Canisius College during his senior season.

Williams now joins defensemen Jacob Panetta, Tim Theocharidis, along with forwards Jake Hamacher, Luke Keenan, Mike Szmatula and Matt Salhany as players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2022-2023 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.