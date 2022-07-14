Thunder Bring Back Vets Harper and Weller

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have re-signed veteran forwards Shane Harper and Shawn Weller to standard player contracts for the 2022-23 season.

Harper, 33, recorded over a point per game last season with Adirondack, netting 52 (22 goals, 33 assists) in 48 games. The 6-foot, 198-pound right winger led the Thunder in assists and total points. Last year was Harper's first back in North America since the 2016-17 season.

A native of Valencia, CA, Harper has also spent time in the NHL, AHL, ECHL, KHL, and SHL. Prior to Harper's season in Adirondack, he played in three seasons overseas in the SHL with Örebro HK and Brynäs IF and one season in the KHL with Lada Togliatti. Harper laced up for the Adirondack Phantoms in the American Hockey League for parts of four seasons and also played 19 games for the Albany Devils.

"Harps can always be counted on for his leadership ability as well as his on-ice production," Thunder Head Coach Pete MacArthur said. "We expect Shane's speed, skill, and creativity to resonate throughout the lineup. We are happy to have our top scorer back in the fold."

Weller appeared in 22 games for Adirondack last season after being acquired from the Kansas City Mavericks. The South Glens Falls, NY native spent the eight years playing overseas in the DEL2 with Tölzer Löwen, Bietigheim Steelers, Dresdner Eiislöwen, Ravensburg Towerstars, and Starbulls Rosenheim. Weller notched 346 points (124 goals, 222 assists) in 298 games during his time in DEL2.

Prior to his overseas career, Weller spent parts of seven seasons between the AHL and the ECHL. In the AHL, Weller played in games with the St. John's IceCaps, Texas Stars, Manitoba Moose, Abbotsford Heat, and Binghamton Senators. In the ECHL, The 36-year-old suited up for the Stockton Thunder, South Carolina Stingrays, Bakersfield Condors, and Elmira Jackals.

"Shawn is another local product looking for a strong season in what will be his first full year as a member of the Thunder," MacArthur said. "We are counting on Shawn to provide not only leadership for our group but also production. When at the top of his game, he is a force in front of the goal and below the goal line as a true power forward. We're excited to see what is in store for him this year."

