Defenseman Zmolek Third Heartlanders Signing

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders announced Thursday Riese Zmolek has agreed to an ECHL contract, the first defenseman to agree to a deal with the Heartlanders for the 2022-23 season.

Zmolek, 25, was an alternate captain for the Heartlanders last season and scored 19 points (4g) in 45 games and led the Heartlanders with 97 penalty minutes. He also played ten games for the Iowa Wild (2a). Zmolek is entering his second professional season after completing his collegiate career at Minnesota State in 2021.

2022-23 Roster

Forwards (2): Zach White, Yuki Miura

Defensemen (1): Riese Zmolek

Head Coach and General Manager Derek Damon: "Riese has the type of leadership and buy-in that allowed him to have an immediate, positive impact on our team in his first season. We had a young team, but he earned the right to be an alternate captain for us. He has a lot to offer us on the ice as a two-way defenseman that plays with grit and should be in our top-four this season."

Riese Zmolek: "I thought everyone on the team and in the community was amazing in my first year pro. I've been fortunate enough to wear a letter a few times in juniors and in college and last year with the Heartlanders. It was a learning experience for me wearing it at the pro level; I try to lead by example and we picked up some good momentum at the end of last season. I'm happy to be returning to the Heartland for my second season."

Zmolek had an impressive four-season career at Minnesota State from 2017-21; he registered a plus-53 rating (135 GP) over his time on campus, qualified for three NCAA tournaments and captained the Mavericks to the 2021 Frozen Four, the school's first since joining the Division I level.

The Rochester, MN native served as captain of the USHL's Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in 2016-17.

The Heartlanders 2022-23 schedule is now available at iowaheartlanders.com/schedule. The team opens their second season in the ECHL on October 21 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Idaho. Rose Club season ticket memberships, partial plans and group ticket options are available for the upcoming season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

