Oilers Re-Up Veteran Presence in Leef

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Anaheim Ducks and the American Hockey League's San Diego Gulls, announced Thursday the re-signing of veteran forward Jackson Leef.

Leef, 30, was a productive addition late in the season for Tulsa during the 2021-22 campaign, recording 21 points (10G, 11A) in just 24 games, while also recording a plus-nine rating. The left-handed shot added five points (2G, 3A) in seven postseason games with the Oilers. In 263 career ECHL games, Leef has recorded 133 points (57G, 76A) between Brampton, Fort Wayne, Allen, Greenville, Cincinnati and Tulsa. Leef was a 2021 Kelly Cup Champion with his hometown Fort Wayne Komets and has also played one career AHL game.

"Jackson was exactly what the doctor ordered for us last year," exclaimed head coach Rob Murray about his returning veteran. "After coming over in a trade from Cincinnati, he established himself as a leader within our young team. The details of his game allow him to play a full, 200-foot role, being defensively responsible while also contributing on the score sheet. He was a huge reason we made the playoffs last season, and we are thrilled to have him returning for this season!"

The Fort Wayne, Ind. native played his college hockey with D3 Westfield State University, racking up an impressive 102 points (45G, 57A) in just 94 games. The 6'0, 187 lbs. forward was minted MASCAC Player of the Year in 2017.

The now-veteran forward had a successful junior career as well, winning the NAHL's Robertson Cup in 2012, while posting 134 points (48G, 86A) in 140 career games. Leef also played 26 USHL games, notching 16 points (4G, 12A) with Sioux City during the 2011-12 season.

