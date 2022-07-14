Mariners Announce Initial Theme Nights for 22-23

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced their initial list of major theme nights for the 2022-23 season on Thursday. All theme nights are subject to change, with additional promotions to be announced in the coming weeks and months. Some brand new promotions will be added to the schedule this season with the return of many popular theme nights from years past as well. The 2022-23 season is presented by Hannaford to Go.

"Our top goal each year is to entertain the fans," said Adam Goldberg, Mariners Vice President of Business Operations. "Our front office staff can't do anything to help the guys on the ice, but we do everything we can to make a Mariners game experience fun, engaging and exciting."

After starting the season on the road for the first time in team history, the Mariners home opener is Saturday, October 22nd - the one-year anniversary of the 2021-22 home opener, and inaugural game of the Boston Bruins affiliation. This year's opponent is the Trois-Rivieres Lions, who enter their second ECHL season. Game time is set for 6:00 PM. The Mariners will look to build off last season's exciting run to the playoffs, which featured a six-game home winning streak to close the regular season.

On Friday, December 9th, it's "Pucks and Paws" night. More details will be revealed soon about this theme, honoring our furry friends. The puck drops at 7:15 PM against Trois-Rivieres.

As we get ready to welcome in 2023, it's a celebration of our home state and its residents with "Mainah's Night," a 7:15 start time on Friday, December 30th, also against the Lions. Local businesses will get the chance to showcase their products or services on the concourse with elements of Maine appreciation throughout the game.

Another brand new promotion comes to town on Sunday, January 29th with "Wrestling Day," a 3:00 PM faceoff against Norfolk. It will feature an appearance by Portland native and former WWE performer Curtis Hussey ("Fandango") and a postgame wrestling event.

"I couldn't be more excited about performing at Cross Insurance Arena," said Hussey. "I had my first match 23 years ago just across the street at [what now is] Aura. I feel as though Portland has a phenomenal sports community that will be eager to support such a great cause as well as bring out local wrestling fans."

The third annual "Country Night" is Friday, February 10th, another 7:15 PM matchup against Trois-Rivieres, and will feature performances from Scarborough musician Shawn Theriault throughout the game, plus a game soundtrack of country music and country themed in-game promotions.

After two "Maine Wild Blueberries" Nights over the first three seasons, Saturday, March 11th will feature another "what could have been" experience, but with a different twist this time around. Further details will be revealed later this summer. Game time is 6:00 PM against Norfolk.

Racing Night will also return in 2022-23, exactly one year after the inaugural event - on April 1st. A racing-themed block party and race car showcase will precede the game on Center Street as the Mariners host the Tulsa Oilers at 6:00 PM.

The season will conclude with Fan Appreciation Weekend on Saturday, April 15th (6:00 PM) and Sunday, April 16th (3:00 PM) against Norfolk. Prizes will be given away all weekend to thank the best fans in the ECHL for another great season. The 2021-22 Fan Appreciation Weekend featured two dramatic overtime wins that propelled the Mariners into the playoffs for the first time.

"It was such a thrilling finish to last year and that enthusiasm is carrying over into the coming season," added Goldberg. "We are ready to set sail on another fun year of hockey and can't wait to see the fans having a great time at the Cross Insurance Arena."

MAINE MARINERS 2022-23 MAJOR THEME NIGHTS

Date Time Opponent Theme

Sat, Oct. 22 6:00 PM Trois-Rivieres Lions Home Opener

Fri, Dec. 9 7:15 PM Trois-Rivieres Lions Pucks & Paws

Fri, Dec. 30 7:15 PM Trois-Rivieres Lion Mainah's Night

Sun, Jan. 29 3:00 PM Norfolk Admirals Wrestling Day

Fri, Feb. 10 7:15 PM Trois-Rivieres Lions Country Night

Sat, Mar. 11 6:00 PM Norfolk Admirals "What Could Have Been" Night

Sat, Apr. 1 6:00 PM Tulsa Oilers Racing Night

Sat, Apr. 15 6:00 PM Norfolk Admirals Fan Appreciation

Sun, Apr. 16 3:00 PM Norfolk Admirals Fan Appreciation

Information on giveaways, postgame skates, and autograph sessions will be revealed in a separate announcement later this summer. Additional promotional nights will also be revealed. The full 2022-23 Mariners schedule can be found here.

Full and half season packages plus 12-game mini plans for the 2022-23 season are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Prospective package holders can also put down a deposit or fill out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com. Single game tickets will go on sale in September.

