Mavericks Sign Forward Jake Jaremko

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks have signed forward Jake Jaremko.

Jaremko joins the Mavericks this offseason as part of a futures trade with the Florida Everblades for Darik Angeli during the 2021-22 season. Jaremko recently helped the Everblades to a Kelly Cup Championship in his ECHL rookie season. He recorded 50 points on 17 goals and 33 assists in 71 games played during the 2021-22 regular season. In the playoffs, Jaremko scored two goals and had nine assists in 16 games. Jaremko finished as the Everblades sixth highest point scorer and will look to make an instant impact in his new home in Kansas City.

"Jake is an elite level player in the ECHL and was a major factor in Florida's Kelly Cup championship," said Mavericks Head Coach and General Manager, Tad O'Had. "He plays a 200-foot game, is incredibly intelligent and has a work ethic to go with it. We are very pleased to have Jake coming to Kansas City."

"This signing was an important one for our organization," said Mavericks Assistant Coach, Riley Weselowski. "Jake is exactly the type of person that we want playing in Kansas City. Any time that you can add a player to your locker room who has just won a championship, it is a good day. The reports we have gotten from opponents, teammates, and previous coaches of Jake's, all tell us the same thing...Mavericks fans are in for a treat."

The Kansas City Mavericks return to the ice this fall for their 14th season. The Mavericks will open the 2022-23 regular season against the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m". at Cable Dahmer Arena. To purchase season tickets, visit kcmavericks.com or call 816-252-7825.

