Kristian 'Robs' Eugene, Sonadores Win 2-1

An early tip of the cap to both teams bullpens, as both Eugene and Hillsboro's bullpen threw a combined ten frames of shutout baseball. The two teams played in a special game tonight as both teams wore their Copa de la Diversión uniforms. For more information on the league wide initiative through Minor League Baseball, you can find the information here.

Los Soñadores de Hillsboro sent right hander Luis Frias to the mound, who did not disappoint. Frias entered the game as the Northwest League Leader in strikeouts with 54, added eight to his total on the year giving him 62 in just 38.2 innings.

Frias opposed Los Monarcas starter Chris Clarke, who was selected in the 2019 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft out of the University of Southern California. Clarke had yet to allow a run to score in his professional career until the first inning of tonight's contest.

The scoring began in the bottom half of the first inning, when the-hotter-than-Phoenix-in-August Kristian Robinson launched a baseball into the Hops bullpen in center field scoring Steven Leyton. Robinson's early tater was his first of two extra base hits on the evening.

Hillsboro's offense was lead by Robinson and Andy Yerzy's two hits a-piece, with additional hits from Leyton, Daniel Wasinger, and David Garza jr.

Eugene and Hillsboro exchanged zeros until the top half of the third inning, when infielder Luis Diaz scored on a Frias wild pitch. That was the end of the scoring. Jake Slaughter and Luis Vasquez had two hits each and Diaz and Nelson Maldonado added one hit to the offense.

While the offense happened in the first third of the game, the pitching was spectacular for the full nine. Hillsboro's Frias, Ethan Larrison -who joins the Hops on a rehab assignment, Justin Garcia, and Eduardo Herrera combined to throw nothing short of a gem. Hererra picked up his first save in the season in his typical fashion striking out every batter he faced.

The Hops will play Eugene again tomorrow at 4:05pm, catch all the action on Rip City Radio 620 AM and the pregame show will begin at 3:35pm.

