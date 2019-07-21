'Sox Fall Behind, 5-4

EVERETT, Wash. - The AquaSox jumped ahead early with three home runs but were unable to maintain the lead, ultimately falling 5-4 to the Spokane Indians.

Connor Hoover crushed home run over the center-field fence, scoring the first run of the game in the bottom of the third. Luis Joseph scored the second run of the game in the bottom of the fifth with a solo shot to center field as well. Cash Gladfelter followed suit in the sixth inning, smoking a home run over the center-field fence and putting the score at 3-0.

Spokane's Jonah McReynolds drove in their first run of the game in the seventh inning just before Obie Ricumstrict tied up, 3-3, the game with an RBI single to left field.

Cesar Izturis took back the lead for the 'Sox, hitting an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh. The Frogs' one-run lead was short-lived; McReynolds singled, driving in Kellen Strahm and Blaine Crim, putting the score at 5-4 before entering the bottom of the eighth. Spokane ended the game with a double play, striking out Gladfelter before catching DeAires Moses stealing second, winning the first half of the Northwest League North Division.

At the plate, the AquaSox registered 11 hits with two doubles and three home runs. On the mound, starting pitcher Tim Elliott completed three innings with four strikeouts and one hit while Jorge Benitez pitched four complete innings, giving up three earned runs and striking out six. Brock Minich closed for the Frogs, allowing two runs and striking out three batters.

Up next, the 'Sox return to Funko Field for the final game in the series against the Spokane Indians on Monday, July 22. Fans are encouraged to bring their dogs for Bark in the Park presented by Heritage Bank; the first 250 dogs will receive a complimentary dog leash, presented by Heritage Bank.

