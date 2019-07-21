C's Stay Hot against Tri-City; Top Dust Devils 5-2

July 21, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release





(Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium - Vancouver, B.C.) - Canadians 1B Trevor Schwecke went 3-for-5 with three RBI while RHP Alex Nolan went six strong innings to help pace Vancouver to a 5-2 victory over Tri-City on Saturday night to open up a six-game home stand.

Nolan, making his first start of the season, got through his first four innings without allowing a run before Alison Quintero smacked an RBI double in the top of the 5th that opened up the scoring.

Trevor Schwecke slammed a double off the center field wall in the bottom of the 5th inning that scored both Tanner Morris (single) and C Yorman Rodriguez (error) that gave the Canadians their first lead of the night.

Nolan's final frame in the 6th saw the Burlington, ON native give up a solo home run to Jordy Barley which proved to be the only runs he would give up on the night. Nolan scattered seven hits and left a 2-2 game handing the ball over to the bullpen that featured two scoreless innings from RHP Parker Caracci who struck out five and RHP Mike Pascoe who struck out the side in the 9th to lock down the victory.

2B Tanner Morris (2-for-4) and C Yorman Rodriguez (2-for-5) also had multi-hit nights for the Canadians who improved to 13-23 (.361) on the first half while Tri-City falls to 16-20 (.444).

Vancouver improves to 4-0 this season vs. Tri-City and 3-0 on games broadcast on Sportsnet Pacific.

The Canadians will play game two of this three-game series vs. Tri-City on Sunday, July 21st at 1:05pm as part of another A&W Family Fun Sunday. Tickets are available by calling 604.872.5232, online at www.canadiansbaseball.com or by visiting the Nat Bailey Stadium Box Office at 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver, B.C.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.