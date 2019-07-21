Volcanoes Victorious in 15-12 Thriller

BOISE, ID - In a combined 27-run shootout, the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes (Short Season A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants) battled out the Boise Hawks (Short Season A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) for a 15-12 victory in extra innings.

The game had a combined four home runs, seven doubles and 33 hits total.

It all started in the bottom of the first inning when Yorvis Torrealba hit a sacrifice fly into left field to score Ezequiel Tovar to make it 1-0 Boise. Salem-Keizer would score two in the top half in the second, but an RBI-single by Vladimir Dilone in the bottom of the second tied it 2-2.

The Volcanoes would then score four unanswered runs in the third and fourth innings, both coming off of two-run home runs from Franklin Labour and Brandon Martorano. They led 6-2 headed into the bottom of the fourth where Hawks center fielder Bladimir Restituyo scored off a passed ball.

Aaron Schunk and Michael Toglia would have back-to-back RBI-hits in the bottom of the fifth inning, which pulled the Hawks within one run at 6-5.

Salem-Keizer then scored two runs in both the sixth and the eighth innings to take a five-run lead over the Hawks. Toglia hit his fifth home run of the season out to right field for a two-run blast to make it 10-7 Boise.

The bottom of the ninth was one of the most spectacular for the Hawks. With Isaac Collins at third base, a wild pitch occurred and Collins took advantage putting Boise within two. Yorvis Torrealba then smashed a line drive into right field that scored two runs and tied up the ballgame at 10-10, sending it to extra innings.

Salem-Keizer erupted with five runs in the top of the 10th and Boise came back with two, but was unable to muster enough in the marathon.

The Hawks will take on the Volcanoes tomorrow at 5:15 p.m. from Memorial Stadium for game two of the series.

