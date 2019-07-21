Hawks Fall 4-3 in 12 Innings, Volcanoes Crowned First Half Champs
July 21, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Boise Hawks News Release
BOISE, ID - In a 12-inning juggernaut, the Boise Hawks (Short Season A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) fell 4-3 to the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes (Short Season A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants) and the Volcanoes claimed the first half champion spot for the first time since 2015.
The Volcanoes started the ballgame firing with an RBI-single towards left field that opened up the game at 1-0 in favor of Salem-Keizer. Armani Smith then followed suit in the top of the second inning with his second home run to left-center to make it 2-0.
Boise battled back as Daniel Cope smacked his fourth double of the season that scored Trevor Boone and made it 2-1. Aaron Schunk continued his hot streak with an RBI-double to center that scored Ezequiel Tovar to tie it up at 2-2.
The game would then go into the 12th inning until Salem-Keizer would score again. They tacked on two more runs to take a 4-2 lead.
In the bottom half of the 12th, Cope walked on a full count but the pitch was wild and Yorvis Torrealba broke home to get it to 4-3, but the Volcanoes ended with the victory. This is now the sixth-straight game that the Hawks have lost and are now 1-5 in extra-inning games.
Game time is set for 7:15 p.m. for Feed Your Face Monday at Memorial Stadium for the conclusion of the three-game series.
