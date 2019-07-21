Leyton Delivers, Robinson Homers Again

The Hillsboro Hops defeated the Eugene Emeralds 5-2 in game two of the series at Ron Tonkin Field. The Ems led for most of the game, but the Hops prevailed with late inning rallies in the seventh and eighth inning. The Salem-Keizer Volcanoes also won, which clinched the first half in the South Division of the Northwest League.

The Arizona Diamondbacks 34th overall pick Drey Jameson made his professional debut Sunday afternoon. The right-handed flamethrower got off to a rocky start, giving up a single and two walks to start the game. Jameson responded with a strike out and pop out before giving up a lone earned run on a balk. Conor Grammes (fifth round selection) pitched a scoreless second inning with two punchouts. The Ems added another run in the top of the fourth to take a 2-0 lead.

Initially, the Hops had no answer for Emeralds starter Zach Mort. The righty had a no-hit bid into the seventh inning when Hillsboro fired back with two runs to tie the game. Steven Leyton scored on a passed ball and Tristin English tied it up with an RBI single.

The Hops magic continued with three runs in the bottom of the eighth. Leyton struck again, driving in David Garza Jr with an RBI double. Kristian Robinson followed with a monster two-run home run to left-field to put the Hops up 5-2. Hillsboro's slugger has now hit homers in back-to-back games.

Bryan Menendez entered in the ninth and yet again preserved the win for his sixth save of the season. The series finale will commence at 7:05pm on Monday Night. Catch all the action on Rip City Radio 620 AM with Matt Richert beginning at 6:35pm with the pregame show.

