Frogs Bounce Back, 6-4

July 21, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release





EVERETT, Wash. - Damon Casetta-Stubbs picked up his third win of the season against the Spokane Indians, leading the Frogs to a 6-4 victory highlighted by multiple home runs and extra-base hits.

Kellen Strahm started off strong for Spokane, leading off the top of the first with a solo homer. Blaine Crim followed with a double down the third baseline, scoring the Indians' second run on an AquaSox throwing error. Jonah McReynolds drove in another run with a one-run homerun, putting Spokane up 3-0 going into the bottom of the second inning.

Trent Tingelstad closed the gap in the bottom of the third, crushing a two-run shot over the center-field fence. Luis Joseph tied up the game in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI double before Billy Cooke drove in the go-ahead run, putting the Frogs ahead 4-3. Carter Bins tacked on two more runs for the 'Sox in the bottom of the sixth, driving a two-run homer over the left-field fence.

Spokane took back one run in the top of the eighth, but Fred Villarreal successfully held the Indians, closing the last 1.1 innings with no runs or hits and one strikeout.

At the plate, the 'Sox had eight hits, including two doubles and two home runs. On the mound, Casetta-Stubbs powered through 6.2 innings, striking out four batters, while Ivan Fortunato completed one inning and Villarreal closed the game.

Up next, the Frogs return to Funko Field on Sunday, July 21 at 4:05 p.m. for Healthier Communities Day, presented by Providence Regional Health Center, and the second game against the Spokane Indians. The first 1,000 fans will receive AquaSox Socks.

