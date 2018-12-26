Komets to Ring out 2018 with Three Home Games

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets will ring out 2018 with three home games in five nights. Thursday the Kalamazoo Wings visit for a 7:30pm faceoff. Saturday the Komets host the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:30pm. Sunday the Komets squeeze in a trip to Toledo and face the Walleye at Huntington Center at 7:15pm before hosting the Brampton Beast Monday night, New Year's Eve at 7:30pm.

Thursday, Dec. 27, Kalamazoo at Komets, 7:30pm-- The hustle and bustle of the holiday period between Christmas and New Year's Eve gets started with a 7:30pm faceoff Thursday against the Kalamazoo Wings on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum. The Komets dropped a 5-3 affair against Kalamazoo in Fort Wayne last Friday in the last meeting and are 2-3-0 after five games against the Wings. The Komets are Wings are tied for fourth place in the Central division and trail third-place Wheeling by three points. The Wings are coming off a 5-4 loss to Indy prior to the holiday break and are 5-2-0 in their last seven outings.

Saturday, Dec. 29, Cincinnati at Komets, 7:30pm-- The Komets scored a 5-2 victory in the last meeting with the Cyclones on Dec. 1 in Fort Wayne and are 2-3-0 vs. Cincinnati with six meetings remaining. Cincy leads league with a 20-5-4 record and 44 points heading into week 12 of 2018-19. The Cyclones are unbeaten in regulation 10 straight games (8-0-2) and will skate at Indy Friday before traveling to Fort Wayne Saturday.

Sunday, Dec. 30, Komets at Toledo, 7:15pm-- The Komets visit division rival Toledo to face the Walleye at the Huntington Center Sunday at 7:15pm. The Komets upended the Walleye 5-2 in Fort Wayne last Saturday in the last game before the Christmas break and are 2-3-1 against Toledo with five meetings remaining. The Walleye host Brampton Thursday and visit Kalamazoo Saturday before welcoming the Komets Sunday.

Monday, Dec. 31, Brampton at Komets, 7:30pm-- The Komets complete a stretch of five games in six nights to close out the 2018 portion of the season with the traditional Fort Wayne New Year's Eve game. It will be the first Beast visit on New Year's Eve. The Komets are 41-15-5 after ringing in the new year 61 times in Fort Wayne. Last year the Komets celebrated the arrival of 2018 with a 3-0 shutout over Toledo. Monday will be the second of four meetings this season with the Beast after a 3-2 Komet win on Thanksgiving night. Brampton continues a seven-game road tour Thursday at Toledo. The Beast skate at Indy Saturday before making the trip to Fort Wayne for New Year's Eve.

Player transaction-- The Komets announced Wednesday that defenseman Chase Stewart has been placed on suspension after deciding to accept a college scholarship to earn his degree and play Canadian University hockey.

Kids Seat Free Night Thursday-- Once again this season the Komets will feature Kids Seat Free Nights. A Kids Seat Free Night is scheduled for this Thursday when the Wings visit courtesy Aunt Millie's, Lutheran Health Network and the Komets. Any child under the age of 12 can see the game for free with a full-priced adult ticket purchase.

Season Ticket Recycling Night Thursday-- Thursday is another Season Ticket Recycling Night when the Komets host Kalamazoo. Komet Season Ticket Holders will be able to exchange any unused Komet tickets from previously scheduled home games this year for tickets to the game Thursday.

Nickelodeon Night Saturday-- Saturday the Komets and Hagerman Construction present Nickelodeon Slime Double Dare Night. The Komets will wear special Nickelodeon Slime Double Dare jerseys that will be sold in auction at the game. Proceeds to go to charities of choice by the Police, Fire and EMS.

Komet Hockey Tickets-- Single game tickets for all Komet regular season home games are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Enjoy several discount plans designed especially for your next group, or check out Komets Flex Tickets. For more information visit Komets.com, call 260-483-0011 or see details here.

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow Komet hockey action again this year with Shane Albahrani calling the play-by-play on WOWO Radio AM 1190 and FM 107.5 and streaming on the web at Komets.com courtesy OmniSource.

Komets holiday office hours-- The Komet office will operate on holiday hours Friday, Dec. 28 from 10am-4pm. The office will be closed Monday, Dec. 31 and Tuesday, Jan. 1 and re-open at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 2.

