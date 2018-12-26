Korostelev Returns to Cleveland

Jacksonville, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud affiliate of the NHL Winnipeg Jets and AHL Manitoba Moose, today announced that Nikita Korostelev has been recalled by the Cleveland Monsters.

Korostelev, 21, has spent the majority of the season with the Icemen. recording seven points (3G, 4A) in 16 games. The 6-foot-1, 209-pound forward has skated in two games for Cleveland in his rookie campaign. Prior to turning pro, the Moskva, Russia native spent six season in the OHL between the Sarnia Sting and Peterborough Petes, tallying 272 points (123G, 149A) in 287 games. Korostelev was drafted in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft in round 7 #185 overall by Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Icemen kick off a three-game set with the Solar Bears at home on Thursday and Friday, before heading to Orlando for game three on Saturday. Jacksonville then hits the road for four weeks before returning home on January 26.

