Steve McParland Loaned to San Diego Gulls

December 26, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Steelheads forward Steve McParland has been loaned to the San Diego Gulls (AHL), marking his second call-up of the season, Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham announced Wednesday.

McParland, 27, makes his fifth stint in the AHL over his professional year as well as second this season following 28 games with the Steelheads, owning 10 goals and 13 assists for 23 points with a plus-six rating. The Schreiber, Ont., native leads the Steelheads in scoring and shares the team lead in power play points (six) while boasting 41 goals and 39 assists for 80 points over 96 games with the Steelheads over the last two seasons. McParland has played seven games between Binghamton, Chicago, Stockton and Texas during the last two years, recording one assist with Chicago.

The move is the sixth Steelheads ECHL contract to be called-up this season, joining Ryan Faragher (Stockton, twice), Kale Kessy (Manitoba), Brady Norrish (Texas) and McParland's earlier recall (Stockton) to be brought to the AHL.

The Steelheads exit the holiday break with a three-game weekend against the Rapid City Rush beginning on Friday, Dec. 28 at 7:05 p.m. from Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 9 at 7:10 p.m. against the Toledo Walleye. The Steelheads Hockey Starter Pack is the perfect mini-plan heading into the New Year! Call the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information. Single-game tickets and season ticket packages are on sale, with full-season packages starting as low as $300 per seat. Contact the Idaho Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information or log on to idahosteelheads.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 26, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.