Adirondack's Sakellaropoulos Named CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
December 26, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Alex Sakellaropoulos of the Adirondack Thunder has been named the CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of Dec. 17-22.
Sakellaropoulos went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .953 in two appearances last week.
The 24-year-old made 29 saves in a 5-3 win at Worcester on?Friday and stopped all 32 shots he faced in a 1-0 victory over Brampton on Saturday.
A native of Tinley Park, Illinois, Sakellaropoulos has appeared in 16 games for the Thunder this season going 8-3-3 with one shutout, a 2.66 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914.
Sakellaropoulos has seen action in 20 career ECHL games with Adirondack,?Quad City, Jacksonville and Worcester with an overall record of 8-4-3 with one shutout, a 2.74 goals-against average and a save percentage of .913.
Prior to turning pro, Sakellaropoulos appeared in 82 career games at Union College where we went 40-22-13 with three shutouts, a 2.54 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914.
Runner Up: Matt O'Connor, Wheeling (3-0-0, 1.29 GAA, .953 save pct.)
Also Nominated: Lukas Hafner (Fort Wayne), Pat Nagle (Toledo) and Stuart Skinner (Wichita).
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 26, 2018
- Korostelev Returns to Cleveland - Jacksonville IceMen
- Adirondack's Sakellaropoulos Named CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Alex Sakellaropoulos Named CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Adirondack Thunder
- Adams-Moisan Assigned to Maine - Maine Mariners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.