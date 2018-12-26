ECHL Transactions - December 26
December 26, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 26, 2018:
Fort Wayne:
Add Alex Zion, G added as EBUG
Delete Chase Stewart, D suspended by team, removed from active roster
Idaho:
Delete Steve McParland, F loaned to San Diego
Jacksonville:
Delete Nikita Korostelev, F recalled by Cleveland
Maine:
Add Louie Rowe, F signed contract, added to active roster [12/25]
Add Morgan Adams-Moisan, F assigned by Laval [12/25]
Delete Dwyer Tschantz, F placed on reserve [12/25]
Newfoundland:
Add Maxim Mizyurin, F activated from reserve
Delete Griffen Molino, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Orlando:
Add Charlie Millen, G added to active roster (traded from Reading)
Toledo:
Delete Kevin Lohan, D traded to Orlando
Utah:
Delete Jake Marchment, F loaned to San Diego
Wheeling:
Delete Nick Saracino, F loaned to Binghamton
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 26, 2018
- Steve McParland Loaned to San Diego Gulls - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - December 26 - ECHL
- Glotov Recalled by Rochester - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mariners Sign 6'6 Forward Louie Rowe - Maine Mariners
- Wheeling Nailers Weekly Report, December 26 - Wheeling Nailers
- Komets to Ring out 2018 with Three Home Games - Fort Wayne Komets
- Nailers Loan Nick Saracino to Binghamton Devils - Wheeling Nailers
- Alex Sakellaropoulos Earns First Career AHL Call-Up - Adirondack Thunder
- Mariners Weekly: Four in Five to Finish 2018 - Maine Mariners
- Nick Saracino Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - Wheeling Nailers
- Wheeling's Saracino Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Korostelev Returns to Cleveland - Jacksonville IceMen
- Adirondack's Sakellaropoulos Named CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Alex Sakellaropoulos Named CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Adirondack Thunder
- Adams-Moisan Assigned to Maine - Maine Mariners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.