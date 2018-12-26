ECHL Transactions - December 26

December 26, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 26, 2018:

Fort Wayne:

Add Alex Zion, G added as EBUG

Delete Chase Stewart, D suspended by team, removed from active roster

Idaho:

Delete Steve McParland, F loaned to San Diego

Jacksonville:

Delete Nikita Korostelev, F recalled by Cleveland

Maine:

Add Louie Rowe, F signed contract, added to active roster [12/25]

Add Morgan Adams-Moisan, F assigned by Laval [12/25]

Delete Dwyer Tschantz, F placed on reserve [12/25]

Newfoundland:

Add Maxim Mizyurin, F activated from reserve

Delete Griffen Molino, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Orlando:

Add Charlie Millen, G added to active roster (traded from Reading)

Toledo:

Delete Kevin Lohan, D traded to Orlando

Utah:

Delete Jake Marchment, F loaned to San Diego

Wheeling:

Delete Nick Saracino, F loaned to Binghamton

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 26, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.