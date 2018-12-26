Adams-Moisan Assigned to Maine

PORTLAND, ME - Forward Morgan Adams-Moisan has been assigned to the Maine Mariners from the Laval Rocket (AHL). Adams-Moisan had been recalled on December 11th and appeared in one game for the Rocket, his AHL debut.

Prior to his recall, Adams-Moisan was one of the hottest offensive players on the Mariners team, scoring five goals in the last seven games, plus one assist. He registered his first professional point with an assist on November 10th against the Worcester Railers. Five games later, he scored his first goal, a shorthanded toe-drag in a home win over Reading. That would be the first of a three-game goal streak for Adams-Moisan, culminating with his first multi-goal performance in Manchester on December 1st.

The 6'2, 215-pound forward from La Tuque, QC has also been an enforcer for the Mariners - with three fighting majors, including a spirited bout with old QMJHL foe Yanick Turcotte of the Railers, just ten seconds into the game on November 30th. In Adams-Moisan's final season in the QMJHL with Drummondville, he scored 32 goals with 29 assists in 68 games, a 49 point improvement from his previous season. He signed with Laval following his junior career and began this season in Maine.

