Alex Sakellaropoulos Named CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Alex Sakellaropoulos of the Adirondack Thunder has been named the CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of Dec. 17-22.

Sakellaropoulos went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .953 in two appearances last week.

The 24-year-old made 29 saves in a 5-3 win at Worcester on Friday and stopped all 32 shots he faced in a 1-0 victory over Brampton on Saturday.

A native of Tinley Park, Illinois, Sakellaropoulos has appeared in 16 games for the Thunder this season going 8-3-3 with one shutout, a 2.66 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914.

Sakellaropoulos has seen action in 20 career ECHL games with Adirondack, Quad City, Jacksonville and Worcester with an overall record of 8-4-3 with one shutout, a 2.74 goals-against average and a save percentage of .913.

Prior to turning pro, Sakellaropoulos appeared in 82 career games at Union College where we went 40-22-13 with three shutouts, a 2.54 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914.

