Glotov Recalled by Rochester

December 26, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Cincinnati, OH - Cincinnati Cyclones forward Vas Glotov has been recalled by the Rochester Americans, Cincinnati's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

A native of Barnaul, RUS, Glotov has skated in all 29 games this season for the Cyclones, accounting for six goals and 15 assists in that time, tying him with forward Myles Powell for the team lead in rookie scoring. Glotov is in his first full pro season, after making his pro debut last season. He appeared in six games between the Cyclones and Americans, and totaled a goal and an assist in that time.

He spent the prior two seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) appearing in 128 games between the Shawinigan Cataractes and the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles, amassing 44 goals and 49 assists in 128 career games. He was a 2016, seventh- round draft pick of the Buffalo Sabres.

