Komets Sign Talented Pair

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today that rookie goaltender Brett Brochu and forward Matthew Wedman have agreed to terms for the upcoming season.

In his first season with London of the OHL in 2019-20, Brochu (Bro-shoo), 20, posted a record of 32-6-0 with a save percentage of .919 and a league-best goals against average of 2.40. During his sophomore season with the Knights, Brochu was awarded the Jim Rutherford Trophy as the league's top goaltender with a record of 29-11-2, making him the first Knights goalie to win the award since former Komet Michael Houser in 2012. The 6'0 netminder also won gold with Team Canada at the World Juniors. Last season, Brochu carried a record of 28-17-2 and went 9-1-0 in the playoffs with a goals-against average of 1.48.

Former Komets Rick Tabaracci (1987-88) and Mike Torchia (1990-91) were also awarded the Jim Rutherford Trophy.

"Happy to add Brett to the roster. He comes to us from Canada's most prestigious junior team and has an impressive haul of awards," said Head Coach Jesse Kallechy. "He is a very talented goalie, continuing to solidify an already very solid position for us."

Brochu made his professional debut by appearing in one game with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL during the 2020-21 season and participated in the Vancouver Canucks developmental camp.

Wedman, 24, spent five seasons in the WHL, scoring 92 goals with Seattle and Kelowna. The 6'3 forward turned pro during the 2020-21 season, skating in 34 games with Greenville. The Edmonton, Alberta, native played the last two seasons with Belleville of the AHL, collecting 25 points (14g, 11a) in 111 contests. The Florida Panthers selected Wedman in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL draft.

"Matt is a big signing for us. He brings over one hundred games of AHL experience, he has been a captain in juniors, and has great size and skill," said Kallechy. "He will play in all situations and lead from the front."

The Komets will open the season on October 20, at Indy, with the home opener on October 21, against the Fuel.

