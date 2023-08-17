Forward Ty Pelton-Byce Re-Signs with Steelheads

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has re-signed forward Ty Pelton-Byce to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Pelton-Byce, 26, enters his third professional season, second with Idaho, after tallying 46 points (19G, 27A) in 43 games last season. In 20 contests in the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs last season he totaled 17 points (9G, 8A) including the overtime winner in Game Four of Round One to even the series at two games apiece with the Utah Grizzlies. In his first 23 games of the season from Oct. 21-Dec. 16, he was second on the team in scoring with 24 points (9G, 15A) but then would miss the next 28 games on the IR. He would return to the lineup on Feb. 25 scoring a goal in a 5-4 win over Maine and would go on to lead the Steelheads in scoring for the remainder of the regular season recording 22 points (10G, 12A) in 20 games.

The Madison, WI native has accumulated 55 points (22G, 33A) in 60 career ECHL games having spent time with the Newfoundland Growlers during the 2021-22 season. He has also appeared in 25 AHL contests tallying four points (2G, 2A) all with the Manitoba Moose from 2021-22.

Before professional hockey, the 6-foot-2, 195lb forward split his collegiate career between Harvard University from 2016-18 and the University of Wisconsin from 2019-21, tallying 88 points (32g, 56a) through 122 combined games with a plus-12 rating. In his senior season with Wisconsin, Pelton-Byce served as an assistant captain and earned a B1G Honorable Mention with a career-best 31 points (12g, 19a) while helping the Badgers to the B1G Regular Season Championship. He was also a member of the 2016 ECAC Championship team with Harvard as a freshman.

The Idaho Steelheads open the 2023-24 season in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena on October 20th vs. the Allen Americans.

