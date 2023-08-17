Former Norfolk Captain Returns for the 23-24 Season
August 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), along with partner Globe Life are proud to announce the signing of defenseman Eric Williams.
The Americans acquired Williams in a trade last season from the Norfolk Admirals. The former captain of the Admirals brings great experience and top-four talent to the blueline.
"I'm very eager and excited to be back with the Americans for another season, and make a run at a Kelly Cup Championship," said Williams. "I'm feeling great about the returning core of players we have, as well as the new additions coming in to help us compete for a title."
He has 35 games total at the American Hockey League level. 24 of those 35 games with the Chicago Wolves (AHL) in the 2021-2022 season.
He had four solid seasons of collegiate hockey at Northeastern University where he averaged just under 15 points per season.
The Americans open training camp on October 6th. The Americans will face the Tulsa Oilers, on Friday, October 13th, at NYTEX Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, at 7:30 PM for their lone preseason home game.
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans defenseman Eric Williams
