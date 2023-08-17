Indy Re-Signs Defenseman Chris Cameron

August 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced today that they have re-signed defenseman Chris Cameron to a standard player contract for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The 24-year-old Michigan native is returning for his third season both in the ECHL and with the Fuel. During the 2022-23 season, the right-handed defenseman scored a career high of 16 points in 66 games. He also received his first AHL call-up to the Milwaukee Admirals where he played two games.

He is currently 35 penalty minutes away from tying the Fuel's franchise record. Cameron led the team in penalty minutes with 141 last season.

In the 2021-22 season with the Fuel, he played in 37 games where he tallied two goals, four assists and 84 penalty minutes.

Prior to joining the Fuel, the 6-foot-5, 240-pound defenseman spent his last four seasons playing for the OHL's Barrie Colts. Skating in a total of 227 OHL games, Cameron registered 5 goals 34 assists and 259 penalty minutes.

Cameron on returning to the Indy Fuel:

"Indy has become a second home for me and I really enjoy being a part of such a great community. I'm looking forward to getting back and getting to work. We have a lot to build on from last season and I am fired up to be able to do it with such an excellent organization, from the coaches to the staff and of course all the boys!"

This is the Fuel's eighth signing for the 2023-24 season. Cameron joins forwards Matus Spodniak, Andrew Bellant, Sam Ruffin and Darby Llewellyn, and defensemen Trevor Zins, Luke McInnis, and Santino Centorame.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.