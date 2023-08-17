Luke Boka Re-Signs with Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced the club has agreed to terms with forward Luke Boka on an ECHL Standard Player Contract, re-signing for the 2023-24 season.

Boka, 24, enters his third professional season, all with the Solar Bears. In 135 career games, the Plymouth, Mich. native has 46 points (22g-24a). Boka's scoring played a key role for the Solar Bears last season. Orlando was 9-3-3-0 in games that he recorded at least one point and 5-0-0-0 in games in which Boka recorded a multi-point game.

Boka became the first Solar Bears player to score the Teddy Bear Toss goal in back-to-back seasons, scoring the first goal on December 16, 2022, to send the fur flying at Amway Center in an eventual 4-3 overtime win against Savannah.

The 5-foot-11, 201-pound forward became the first Solar Bear rookie to record multiple overtime goals in the same season when he scored two game-winning goals in extra time during the 2021-22 regular season.

Prior to his professional career, Boka played five seasons of major junior hockey for the Ontario Hockey League's Windsor Spitfires, where he helped the squad capture the Memorial Cup in 2017. In 313 career games with the Spitfires, Boka scored 140 points (60g-80a), and served as team captain in his final two seasons with Windsor.

