Swamp Rabbits Add Former Robert Morris Captain Nick Prkusic to Offense

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, announced today that the club has signed forward Nick Prkusic to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Prkusic, 26, joins the Swamp Rabbits after spending the 2022-23 season behind the bench of the Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League as an assistant coach. Prkusic spent the 2021-22 season as the head coach of the Prairie Hockey academy U17 Prep team.

A native of St. Albert, Alberta, Prkusic spent four seasons at Robert Morris University (NCAA-DI) and captained the Colonials for a pair of seasons from 2019 to 2021. During his collegiate tenure, Prkusic appeared in 128 games and recorded 81 points (30g, 51a) and led the Colonials with 28 points during the 2019-20 campaign.

Before his collegiate career, Prkusic spent three seasons with the Bandits in the AJHL, skating in 130 games.

The Swamp Rabbits will open the 2023-24 Season presented by Bon Secours on Saturday, October 21, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

