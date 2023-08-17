Nailers Re-Sign Félix Paré

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their 14th player signing of the 2023 offseason. Wheeling has re-signed forward Félix Paré to an ECHL contract.

Paré, 23, is entering his third season with the Nailers, and although injuries limited him to 40 games played in 2022-23, he was still able to achieve career highs with 12 assists and 15 points. Félix's contributions to the team go well beyond the scoresheet, as he has proven a willingness to drop the gloves, and has been one of the team's best when it comes to winning face-offs. Over the course of his two years with Wheeling, he has totaled ten goals, 19 assists, 29 points, and 121 penalty minutes in 94 games. Two of Paré's best performances this past season came exactly one week apart in February, as he netted a pair of goals at home against Norfolk, then dished out three assists in Iowa. During that stretch, he also mixed in one of his most decisive victories in a fight.

"Félix plays hard and brings a physical element to our team," said Nailers Head Coach Derek Army. "He is a top center in the face-off circle, and that is a huge part of us starting with puck possession. There's a noticeable difference when he is in the lineup and in the locker room."

Prior to turning pro, the Lévis, Québec native played five seasons of junior hockey in the QMJHL for the Victoriaville Tigres and Cape Breton Eagles. Félix enjoyed his best individual season with the Tigres in 2019-20, when he posted 15 goals, 16 assists, and 31 points. From a team standpoint, Victoriaville reached the QMJHL semi-final in 2018, then defeated Val-d'Or in overtime of game seven in 2019, giving Paré the first of his two career game seven overtime victories.

Early in the 2022-23 season, Félix was teammates with his older brother Cédric for the first time since their QMAAA days in 2015-16.

Félix Paré and the Wheeling Nailers will open the 2023-24 season on the road against the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday, October 21st. The team's home opener is Saturday, November 4th against the Reading Royals at 7:10.

