K-Wings Re-Sign Defenseman Colin Saccoman

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that defenseman Colin Saccoman signed a Standard Player Contract for the 2023-24 season.

Saccoman, 26, is a Stillwater, MN native who's entering his second professional season out of Lake Superior State University. The defenseman's performance (60 GP, 4g, 17a, 55 PIM, +1), in 2022-23, earned him team Defensive Player of the Year honors and the K-Wings' Community Service Award following his rookie season.

"Colin Saccoman is a warrior and a leader on & off the ice," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach. "He's a driver of our culture from blocked shots to community involvement."

The 6-foot 1-inch, 200-pound, right-handed shooting D-man played four seasons of NCAA hockey for the Lakers (2016-2020: 117 GP, 20g, 36a, 152 PIM, +15), earning the team's captain role in his senior season at Lake Superior State.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be back in Kalamazoo, playing in this awesome community again," Saccoman said. "I'm thankful for the K-Wings for giving me another opportunity to play the game I love, where the fans love it just as much as I do. I cannot wait to get started."

Saccoman is also a product of the heralded Shattuck-St. Mary's School (2011-2015) and played one season for Waterloo (USHL) before starting his collegiate career.

The K-Wings continue rounding out their roster this summer ahead of Training Camp in October. Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2023-24 regular season on Saturday, October 21 versus Toledo Walleye at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

