Komets Sign Experienced Forward

October 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN -- The Komets announced today that forward Jack Dugan has signed a contract for the upcoming season. The team opens training camp on Monday, October 9.

Dugan, 25, will be skating in his first ECHL season after playing the last three seasons in the AHL. The 6'2 left-winger was drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL draft by the Vegas Golden Knights. Dugan scored 33 points (10g, 23a) in 37 contests in his rookie season with the Henderson Silver Knights. Last season, the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, native signed a free-agent contract with New Jersey, playing with the Devils AHL affiliate in Utica. He scored 11 goals with 16 assists before being traded to the Carolina Hurricanes, where he played eight games for the Chicago Wolves, registering two assists.

"Jack is a really exciting player. His resume speaks for itself," said Head Coach Jesse Kallechy. "He will be an elite player at the ECHL level, and we expect him to contribute in all areas."

Before turning pro, Dugan collected 91 points (20g, 71a) in 71 games for Providence College.

Training Camp Practices open to the public

Monday, October 9: 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 10: 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 11: 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. (3v3 scrimmage)

Thursday, October 12: 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

The Komets will play two exhibition games against the Iowa Heartlanders at home on Saturday, October 14, starting at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 15, at 4:00 p.m., with the regular season home opener on October 21, against Indy at 7:30 p.m.

Single-game tickets are on sale now at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum ticket office and ticketmaster.com.

