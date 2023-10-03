Oilers Add AHL, European Experience in Focht and Elder

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Tuesday the signings of former WHL teammates Carson Focht and Kaden Elder.

Focht, 23, comes to Tulsa upon the expiration of his three-year, NHL Entry Level Contract with the Vancouver Canucks. Selected 133rd overall in 2019, the left-handed center boasts 24 points (9G, 15A) in 72 AHL games with Utica and Abbotsford and 24 points (6G, 18A) and 75 PIM in 49 ECHL games with Kalamazoo and Florida.

"Carson is a big-bodied centerman," said head coach rob Murray. "He's really good on the draw and brings more AHL and ECHL experience to the lineup. He had a trying year last season with injury and sickness and wants to reclaim his form that earned him an NHL deal. While Carson is experienced and proven, he's still only 23 and has potential to develop even more. He'll attend San Diego's camp on a tryout deal and we look forward to what he'll bring to Tulsa."

The 6'1, 185 lbs. forward played the majority of WHL career with the Calgary Hitmen after being drafted seventh overall in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft by the Tri-City Americans. Focht finished his junior career with 161 points (74G, 87A) in 262 games with Calgary and Tri-City. The Regina, Saskatchewan native also represented Canada at the youth level on multiple occasions.

Elder, 25, joins the Oilers for his first professional North American season after producing 25 points (13G, 12A) in 36 games with Kalmar in Sweden's HockeyEttan last season.

"Elder is a hard-working, two-way forward," said assistant coach Scott Duterte. "He can also contribute on the scoresheet. He kills penalties and has a knack for shutting down the opponent's top line. We are looking forward to his work ethic and to the energy that he brings."

Prior to beginning his professional journey overseas, Elder spent three seasons with the University of Calgary, notching 37 points (23G, 14A) in 43 games with the Dinos.

The 5'10, 181 lbs. forward also played his junior hockey in the WHL, producing 128 points (65G, 63A) in 317 regular season games with Seattle, Swift Current and Calgary.

The right-handed winger's best junior season was with Calgary in 2018-19, finishing fourth with 59 points (26G, 33A), while Focht finished second with 64 points (26G, 38A). The duo combined for 14 points (7G,7A) in 11 postseason games.

The Oilers play two preseason games in 2023. Starting on the road against the Allen Americans at Nytex Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, Texas at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13. The Oilers return to Tulsa on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:05 p.m. at the Oilers Ice Center, hosting the Americans in the second game of a home-and-home series.

Tulsa opens its season on the road on Saturday, Oct. 21 in West Valley City, Utah at 8:10 p.m. CT against the Utah Grizzlies. The Oilers return to "The Rig" for their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 28, hosting the Cincinnati Cyclones for an inter-divisional battle at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m.

