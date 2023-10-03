Swamp Rabbits Add Rookie Blueliner Max Coyle

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, announced today that the club has signed defenseman Max Coyle to an ECHL contract ahead of the 2023-24 Season presented by Bon Secours.

Coyle, 25, agrees to terms with the Swamp Rabbits after earning an invite to the 2023 NHL Rookie Faceoff with the Kings.

A native of Tillsonburg, Ontario, Coyle spent his final three seasons of his collegiate career with the Bowling Green Falcons (NCAA-DI). In his final season with the Falcons, Coyle recorded a career-high 11 points (3g, 8a) in 34 games. Upon the conclusion of his collegiate career, Coyle turned professional, appearing in three games for the ECHL's Indy Fuel.

Coyle's journey in college hockey began during the 2019-20 season with Alabama-Huntsville (NCAA-DI) after finishing his junior career with the Prince George Spruce Kings of the British Columbia Hockey League. During the 2018-19 season, Coyle posted 18 points (3g, 15a) for the Spruce Kings.

The Swamp Rabbits will open the 2023-24 Season presented by Bon Secours on Saturday, October 21, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

