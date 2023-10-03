Indy Re-Signs Defenseman Kirill Chaika

October 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced today that they have re-signed defenseman Kirill Chaika to a standard player contract for the 2023-24 season.

Chaika, 26, is returning for his third season both in the ECHL and with the Fuel. The 6'5", 240-pound defenseman from Minsk, Belarus skated in 60 games last season, scoring two goals and twelve assists, which is a career high for him. Additionally, he had his first career postseason goal against Toledo.

During the 2021-22 season, the left handed defenseman played in 56 games with Indy, tallying two goals, 11 assists and 33 penalty minutes. He was tied with defenseman Keoni Texeira for the highest plus-minus of the season at +18.

Prior to joining the Fuel, Chaika's playing history includes playing for the U-20 Belarus National Team in 2016-17 (23 games with one goal and five assists) and the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen in 2017-18 (31 games, one goal and two assists).

Chaika on his return to the Indy Fuel:

"Hi Indy fans - I am looking forward to coming back to the organization with a great team and great city. Last season was good for the Indy organization, but we can keep some things we learned from last year and continue to build on it for an even better season this year. I am happy to be back with everyone soon. See you soon, Indy!"

This is the Fuel's fifteenth signing for the 2023-24 season. Chaika joins forwards Matus Spodniak, Darby Llewellyn, Jordan Martin, Andrew Bellant, Sam Ruffin, Luc Brown, Jon Martin, and Chase Lang, defensemen Trevor Zins, Luke McInnis, Santino Centorame, and Chris Cameron and goaltenders Zach Driscoll and Cam Gray.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.