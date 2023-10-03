Swamp Rabbits Announce Fan Activities for Preseason Home Game

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, announced today the list of fan activities for the club's preseason home game on October 15 against the Atlanta Gladiators.

The game, which is scheduled for a 3:00 p.m. puck drop, will be preceded by a pregame Q&A session with Head Coach/General Manager Andrew Lord and a pair of players beginning at 1:30 p.m. The Swamp Rabbits will debut two of the club's three 2023-24 game jerseys during the event that will take place on the Furman Plaza.

Fans in attendance will see the Swamp Rabbits' third game jersey combination when the team takes to the ice against the Gladiators at 3:00 p.m.

Following the game, fans will have the opportunity to skate on the ice at Bon Secours Wellness Arena and collect autographs from the Swamp Rabbits players during the first postgame skate of the season. Fans may bring their own skates or rent skates at the game.

Throughout the day, the Swamp Rabbits will host opportunities for fans to donate to Lord's Real Men Wear Pink campaign to help raise money for the American Cancer Society.

The Swamp Rabbits will open the 2023-24 Season presented by Bon Secours on Saturday, October 21, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Swamp Rabbits Single-Game tickets, Full Season, and Half Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now at SwampRabbits.com or by calling (864) 674-7825.

