Gladiators Attending AHL Camps

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators have announced today that six contracted players will be participating in American Hockey League training camps. Below is the complete list of Gladiator players that will be attending AHL camps, along with the team they'll be joining.

Milwaukee Admirals: Aidan De La Gorgendiere (D), Tyler Harmon (G), Jackson Pierson (F)

Tucson Roadrunners: Anthony Firriolo (D), Alex Whelan (F)

Chicago Wolves: Adam Samuelsson (D)

"Any time you get to showcase yourself at the next level, you take advantage of it," Gladiators head coach Derek Nesbitt remarked. "I believe each player will represent themselves, and us as an organization, very well, and I wish them all the best at each of their respective AHL camps."

The Gladiators season begins on October 21st, at 7pm, at Gas South Arena, for a highly contested matchup against the division rival Savannah Ghost Pirates.

