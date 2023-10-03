Hockey's Most Storied Rivalry Comes to Trois-Rivières

The passionate rivalry between the Montreal Canadiens and the Quebec Nordiques, which electrified Quebec hockey fans for decades, is rising from the ashes! The Lions de Trois-Rivières are thrilled to announce that former players from the Montreal Canadiens and their most heated rivals, the Quebec Nordiques, will take to the ice on Saturday, February 17 at 3:00 p.m. at Colisée Vidéotron. This is a match we've all been looking forward to!

Tickets on sale now with the Lions opening game presented by the Salon de Jeux de Trois-Rivières!

The Trois-Rivières team is pleased to inform you that tickets for this historic event are now on sale, with the package including a ticket for the opening game of the Lions de Trois-Rivières presented by the Salon de Jeux de Trois-Rivières for only $36. This is a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in your greatest memories of this legendary rivalry, and to be present for the first game of the Lions' new era, on October 20.

"We're expecting tickets to sell out very quickly, so don't miss this chance to see the men who have played such a huge role in Quebec's hockey history in action. It's a great opportunity to see your childhood idols," said Glenn Stanford, president of Deacon Sports and Entertainment.

Discounted group packages available

Discounted packages are available for groups of 12 people or more. For further information on group packages or to purchase your tickets, please contact our representatives at (819) 519-1634 or visit www.lions3r.com.

This historic matchup is an outstanding opportunity to celebrate Quebec's rich hockey heritage. Make sure to be there on February 17 for an unforgettable experience! You won't want to miss it!

