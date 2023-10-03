ECHL Launches New Website Platform

October 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHEWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Tuesday that the League has launched a new website platform, powered by Patchboard.

For the 2023-24 season, the League and all team websites are all housed under the same platform. The new website platform will not only provide a consistent look to all ECHL websites, but also help to simplify the ticket-buying process, provide user-friendly access to ECHL game information, and continuing to deliver real-time scores and statistics throughout the season.

"This is a major landmark for the ECHL, as all our teams are now housed on the same website platform, allowing us to showcase the user-interface and technology available to us across all of our markets," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "This uniformity will allow fans to seamlessly navigate ECHL.com and team sites throughout the League, while also allowing teams to learn from each other regarding best practices for technological outreach to fans and use of the platform."

"We are very excited to be working with the ECHL to create a website platform that focuses on improving the user experience," said Patchboard's Ian Bolender. "The lightning-fast, mobile-first design will help get users to the content they are looking for as simply as possible which will improve conversion rates & ultimately help the teams succeed. Our focus lies on continuing to optimize the platform and finding ways to help teams improve their digital marketing efforts & data collection capabilities."

