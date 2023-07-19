Komets Land Coveted Rookie Nolan Volcan

July 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today that rookie forward Nolan Volcan has signed with the team. The team's pre-season roster now includes nine forwards, three defensemen and one goaltender.

Volcan, 25, skated the last four seasons at the University of Edmonton. He netted 10 goals with 15 assists for 25 total points in 28 games with the Golden Bears last season. The 5'10 winger played six seasons with Seattle of the WHL from 2014-2019. The right-hander finished his junior career with 100 goals scored, 131 assists, 231 points and 251 penalty minutes in 321 games played. Volcan captained the Thunderbirds in his final season. He also brings 71 games of playoff experience to Fort Wayne.

"Nolan was a highly sought after player around the league and we are thrilled he decided to play for the Komets. He is a relentless worker, and a player who makes everyone around him better," said Head Coach Jesse Kallechy. "He will be leaned upon in all situations and we have no doubt the fans will love him."

The Komets will open the season on October 20, at Indy, with the home opener on October 21, against the Fuel.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.