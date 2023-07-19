The Lions de Trois-Rivières Welcome a New Assistant Coach with Plenty of Experience

Trois-Rivières - The Lions de Trois-Rivières organization is pleased to announce the signing of Ron Choules as the Lions new assistant coach. With more than 15 years experience as a coach in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), Choules brings both a solid background and invaluable expertise. He begins his role supporting new Lions head coach Pascal Rhéaume to help the team best achieve its objectives.

The former 12th-round selection (228th overall) of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs in 1983 enjoyed an impressive playing career as well as having distinguished himself on the staff of various QMJHL teams (Shawinigan Cataractes, Gatineau Olympiques, Cape Breton Screaming Eagles, Acadie-Bathurst Titan and Victoriaville Tigres). Following his playing days, Choules has shared his passion and knowledge of the game with players aspiring to reach the professional ranks. His roles have included scout, head coach, general manager and assistant coach and enabled him to acquire in-depth knowledge that will be an invaluable asset for the Lions de Trois-Rivières.

In his role as assistant coach, the Montreal native will work closely with head coach Rhéaume to support player development and develop game strategies, with the aim being for the Lions to win their first Kelly Cup championship.

