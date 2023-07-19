Heartlanders Announce New Ownership Group with Local Ties Led by Michael Devlin

July 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, are proud to announce the team has been purchased by Heartlanders Hockey LLC, an Iowa ownership group with local ties led by majority owner Michael Devlin. With a strong commitment to excellence both on and off the ice, Devlin aims to build a winning team and foster a close-knit relationship with the local community and partners.

The purchase ensures the Heartlanders will continue to chart a strong path forward in Coralville, with renewed focus on growing hockey's roots in eastern Iowa. The ECHL Board of Governors has approved the transaction.

Devlin has several years of history in Iowa and is the lead owner of the USHL's Des Moines Buccaneers. In his time with the Buccaneers, Devlin has overseen numerous projects aimed at expanding the Buccaneers' footprint in the Hawkeye State and building strong community relationships.

Michael Devlin: "I am honored to join the Heartlanders family and help build a rich hockey culture in our community. My top goal is to create a winning environment to make our fans proud. Additionally, we plan to continue to deepen the already strong connection the Heartlanders have forged in this community with their fans and partners. We are committed to working closely with businesses in the community and offering them beneficial and unique opportunities to create a strong brand presence for the Heartlanders. Together, we can build a prosperous and thriving hockey culture in eastern Iowa."

ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin: "On behalf of our Board of Governors, the League is proud to welcome Michael Devlin into the ECHL with his experienced business background and commitment to hockey in the state of Iowa. Combining the synergies of the Heartlanders in conjunction with his ownership of the USHL's Des Moines Buccaneers, we are excited to see the growth of hockey through his leadership in the region, welcoming a new wave of fans to the Xtream Arena."

Devlin's vision extends beyond the ice, as he recognizes the importance of establishing meaningful connections with the local community. Under his guidance, the Heartlanders will actively engage in community initiatives, expand the footprint of the club's already strong youth hockey programs, and expand participation in charity events and educational outreach.

The Heartlanders open the 2023-24 season vs. the Rapid City Rush on Fri., Oct. 20 at 7:05 p.m. Season ticket memberships, mini-plans, partial plans and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season by visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets and by calling 319-569-4625.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.