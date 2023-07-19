Board of Governors Approves Iowa's Transfer of Controlling Interest

July 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday that the League's Board of Governors has approved the Transfer of Controlling Interest in the Iowa Heartlanders Membership from Deacon Sports and Entertainment to Heartlanders Hockey, LLC, an entity controlled by Michael Devlin.

"On behalf of our Board of Governors, the League is proud to welcome Michael Devlin into the ECHL with his experienced business background and commitment to hockey in the state of Iowa," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "Combining the synergies of the Heartlanders in conjunction with his ownership of the USHLL's Des Moines Buccaneers, we are excited to see the growth of hockey through his leadership in the region, welcoming a new wave of fans to the Xtreme Arena."

Devlin has several years of history in Iowa and is the lead owner of the USHL's Des Moines Buccaneers. In his time with the Buccaneers, Devlin has overseen numerous projects aimed at expanding the Buccaneers' footprint in the Hawkeye State and building strong community relationships.

Devlin is a graduate of Boston College where he played flanker on the Boston College Rugby Football Club.

"I am honored to join the Heartlanders family and help build a rich hockey culture in our community. My top goal is to create a winning environment to make our fans proud. Additionally, we plan to continue to deepen the already strong connection the Heartlanders have forged in this community with their fans and partners. We are committed to working closely with businesses in the community and offering them beneficial and unique opportunities to create a strong brand presence for the Heartlanders. Together, we can build a prosperous and thriving hockey culture in eastern Iowa."

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.