Wichita Re-Signs Forward Jason Pineo

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the re-signing of rookie forward Jason Pineo.

Pineo, 25, returns to Wichita for his first full season as a pro. He signed with the Thunder last March and appeared in 13 games. He recorded his first goal as a pro on March 29 and had goals in back-to-back games against Utah. Pineo finished with five points (2g, 3a) and was a +2.

Before he turned pro with Wichita, he spent four years at Niagara University. A native of Toronto, Ontario, the 6-foot-2, 201-pound forward is coming off his best statistical season. Pineo tallied 22 points (9g, 13a) in 40 games for the Purple Eagles. He finished with 35 points (15g, 20a) in 108 career games.

Prior to heading to school, Pineo played three years in the Ontario Junior Hockey League with the Toronto Jr. Canadiens and Oakville Blades. In 150 games, he registered 98 points (39g, 59a) and added 22 points (10g, 12a) in 26 career playoff games between the two organizations.

